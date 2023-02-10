A Dominican man was shot dead in the street just after collecting his winnings from a number house in Cable Beach…

Dominican man shot in Cable Beach.

NASSAU| A Dominican national has become the latest homicide victim in the country shot dead in the community of Cable Beach on West Bay Street and Edon Ave.

The incident unfolded just after 8 am this morning when the victim was entering his vehicle and approached by a silver vehicle which opened fire on the victim. The victim attempted to flee the gunman, however, he staggered and collapsed.

We understand that the victim had just collected his winnings at a local number establishment in the area. Some believe this might have been a setup by a cashier who alerted the gunman. This we still cannot confirm.

Police later recovered the silver vehicle where the gunmen fled on Munnings Drive.

Police are asking the public to assist them in this investigation.

We report yinner decide!