Bahamian was detained in Mickey and Minnie Orlando following a red notice in Germany for drug trafficking…

Bahamian national wanted in Germany.

FLA. ORLANDO| A Bahamian national from New Providence has been detained in Orlando and will be returned to Germany to face charges.

BP is learning the Bahamian national was arrested in Orlando Florida following an 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗟 Red Notice for drug trafficking in Germany.

The young man who some say graduated from C V Bethel. He was booked and processed and will not be coming home but will be handed over to the German authorities to face justice for Drug Trafficking.

This one don’t look like he was trafficking drugs, but on drugs.

