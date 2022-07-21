Bishop Neil Clarence Ellis will no longer demit office as Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Pinewood Gardens…

Bishop Neil C. Ellis.

NASSAU| The most senior pastor of the Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Pinewood Gardens Bishop Neil Clarence Ellis broke the news to church members last evening that he will no longer step down as leader of the congregation.

In a tearful announcement to the church, Bishop Ellis confirmed that the LORD told him not to resign his post. Some months ago it was announced that Pastor Dario Carey, who relocated back home from the United States, would take over the reins of power. Well, that will no longer happen as planned.

When pastors, bishop, priests, apostles, and prophets were all praising Da WUTLESS LYING Competent Authority only Bishop Ellis (and Rev’d Terrance G. Morrison) broke from the pack and stood as the prophetic voice across the nation warning the countrymen of Hubert Minnis, who exercised his cold, deadly, wicked, draconian lockdowns and emergency power exercises during the pandemic against citizens (cancelling Church while keeping the businesses of close friends open).

Bishop Ellis is the author of some 13 books, and has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for his work in the field of Religion.

Some 35 years ago back in February 1987, Bishop Ellis and his wife Patrice Ellis along with eleven charter members organized the then Mount Tabor Union Baptist Church which has now blossomed into a global fellowship with scores of churches around the world under his Ministry.

