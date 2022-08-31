Cable Bahamas Fails to Make Payroll

Quincy Parker

BP has learned from its agents deep inside Cable Bahamas that the company has failed to pay its staff and has offered no real reason.

Staff at the failing cable company should have been paid today but the Human Resources department said it is not happening and didnt say why.

Staff inquired, but there was no response. Meanwhile Jerome Sawyer is jetting all over the islands with his sissy boy crew living like the queens they are off Cable Bahamas money. No wonder why they cant pay the staff salaries. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS??

Sawyer needs to give up a trip and allow the company to pay the staff.

Meantime Quincy Parker got the axe from the Guardian for talking you know what? Let the FNM save you now Quincy! You should still have money from the hundreds of thousands you collected from BPL for wearing ya FNM MINNIS STYLE colours. WHAT IS DIS??!!

When will Cable Bahamas pay the staff? The company is losing business to BTC every day. BP also heard Aliv soon shut down too if the staff is not paid. WHAT IS DIS?!

