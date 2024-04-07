GBI airport demolition underway 

Demolation on Grand Bahama airport.

As projected, demolition works have begun at the Grand Bahama International Airport Deputy Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Aviation and Investments, the Hon. Chester Cooper announced earlier this year that the current dilapidated facility will undergo a transformative construction phase that promises to redefine Grand Bahama’s access to global opportunities.

He also said that plans for the new state-of-the-art facility has set the stage for it to not just meet international standards, but to exceed them, adding that the mock-up designs are not just blueprints; they are a vision of efficiency, beauty, and innovation, in line with the feel and culture of Grand Bahama Island.

Bahamas Hot Mix is contracted to handle the demolition phase. This, DPM Cooper said, highlights the government’s commitment to Grand Bahama. By empowering these businesses and integrating them into the broader developmental strategy, the Davis Administration aims to ensure that local businesses play a vital role in the island’s growth and progress.

