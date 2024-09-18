Privy Council set to hand down its ruling on Rudy KING involving funds from the proceeds of a crime! US Aircraft maker BOEING was the victim!

Rudy King admitted to Doctors Hospital Christmas Eve in 2023 as 60 minutes exposes him as a fugitive from Justice. All hell is about to break loose next week. He might return to his last trick of using a coffin box again. And I mean even medical people does play along with this bullshit! WHAT IS HIS?!

LONDON: Bahamas Press is now learning the Privy Council will hand down a ruling involving slippery Rudy King on September 24th, 2024. We know most media around here will be sleeping and dribbling at the wheel so we have come to let yinner know something big is about to announce!

The High Court will decide whether the Court of Appeal erred in dismissing an appeal against the Supreme Court’s order discharging a restraint order made pursuant to a request for mutual legal assistance.

This appeal concerns the discharge of a restraint order dated 20 June 2017 (the “June 2017 Restraint Order”) restraining USD$2,079,000 (the “Funds”) held in two bank accounts with RBC Royal Bank Bahamas (“RBC” and the “RBC Accounts”) by CWI. The Funds were allegedly deposited into the RBC Accounts via cheque deposits drawn on accounts operated by CWI International Investments Limited at Sun Trust Bank in America (“CWI Investments” and “Sun Trust”).

These cheque deposits were alleged to have taken place in December 2015 and January 2016. On 1 May 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DoJ”) made a request pursuant to a mutual legal assistance treaty between the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United States of America made on 18 August 1987 (the “MLAT Request” and the “MLA Treaty”). The MLAT Request set out the DoJ’s grounds for considering that the Funds were the proceeds of a fraud perpetrated on the Boeing Company Boeing Shared Services Group (“Boeing”) by Mr Reid and Mr Valdez-Lopez.

On 19 June 2017, the AG issued an ex parte originating summons against Mr Reid and Mr Valdez-Lopez seeking the June 2017 Restraint Order, which was granted the following day by Grant Thompson J.

We report yinner decide!