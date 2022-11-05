Shady private investigator loses court case

NASSAU| Another FNM liar-for-hire has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

A court this week issued a default judgment against shady private eye Oswald Poitier for $1,750.

Although notified of the hearing date for the civil suit before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney, Poitier didn’t show up.

Businesswoman Simmone Bowe produced receipts showing that she’d paid Poitier $1,750 in February to conduct surveillance on someone.

Poitier never gave her the report or a refund.

Poitier was one of the many shady people paid by the FNM to spread lies during the 2017 and 2022 election campaigns.

The FNM’s head liar Omar Archer was on Wednesday jailed for three months for intentional libel.