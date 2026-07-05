Opportunities grow for the country’s most vulnerable groups

Minister of Social Services, Senator the Hon. Barbara L. Cartwright

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Officials at the Ministry of Social Services will undertake a number of social and legislative measures during the new fiscal year aimed at ensuring that the country’s most vulnerable groups – persons with disabilities (PwDs), children, and the elderly, are not left behind.

This includes a review of the Persons with Disabilities Equal Opportunities Act. Amendments will be considered to further strengthen the Act. The Ministry will also continue what Minister of Social Services, Senator the Hon. Barbara L. Cartwright said was the “successful” Adults with Disabilities Day Programme.

Additionally, access to grant funding opportunities will continue to be explored and afforded to the community of persons with disabilities (PwDs), the minister said in her recent 2026/2027 Budget contribution.

“Our work is to focus on inclusion and equal opportunity, while maintaining the dignity of those we serve,” Senator Cartwright said. “We will continue to work with The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) and others to understand the scope of disability within our country.”

A preliminary BNSI report on disability in The Bahamas noted that there were 38,551 persons with disabilities aged 5 years or older as of 2022. Officials say those numbers, when compared to the numbers of the 2010 Census, shows a significant increase in both the number, and percentage, of disabled individuals five years and older.

“In 2010 there were 10,138 persons with disabilities which represented 2.9 percent of the population at that time. In 2022, 38,551 or 10.3 per cent of the population aged 5 years or older live with a disability,” Senator Cartwright said.

“This means that over that 12-year period, the number of disabled individuals in-country has increased almost four-fold. Based on this, my ministry will have to ensure that we make the requisite adjustments to provide more support to this vulnerable group.

“Over the coming weeks, we will work with The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) to better understand these figures to determine a disability profile. Having more detailed information will enable us to better strategize how we will target those who are most in need of our assistance,” Senator Cartwright added.

The Social Services Minister said despite the large increase in the percentage of persons with disabilities, based on the 2022 Census, that percentage still pales in comparison to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) estimation that 16 per cent of the global population – about 1.3 Billion persons – live with a significant disability.

This includes Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), classified globally as a neurodevelopmental disorder and developmental disability. Senator Cartwright said Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Bahamian children is another area of focused attention with $750,000 allocated in the Budget.

According to the latest data from the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Autism affects about 1-in-31 children. Ms. Cartwright said based on this rate, it is estimated that around 7,000 children in The Bahamas may be affected by ASD.



This, Senator Cartwright continued, highlights “the urgent need for early screening, diagnosis, therapy, school support and community awareness.”

“The Ministry of Education has made significant strides in supporting children with special needs through dedicated special education units and trained teachers,” Senator Cartwright said.

“Although private schools provide valuable services, the cost is often prohibitive for many families, making it difficult to sustain long-term intervention. Additionally, while there are some services available for children, there are very limited opportunities for adolescents and adults who have aged out of the school system.

“I am happy to advise that a $750,000 allocation has been placed in our budget. REACH has been identified as a key partner and we will continue to work with them and similar organizations to define the most urgent need that can be provided by Social Services.”

With regards to the elderly, the Social Services Minister said the Davis Administration is “very concerned about the state of the elderly.”

“We have taken note and are perplexed by the growing numbers of abandoned Seniors. As a result, along with our colleagues in the Health Sector, we will work to address this issue and intend to bring the Care and Protection of Older Persons Bill to this Parliament for consideration and passage.

“The Ministry of Social Services has, and will, continue to provide direct financial support to reputable non-governmental organizations that provide support to the work of protecting and caring for the vulnerable in our society. To the extent possible, we provide them with generous subventions to aid in the delivery of quality services to their clientele,” Senator Cartwright added.