World Suicide Prevention Day – Orange Alert Day Symposium 🧡

Join the Public Hospitals Authority as we come together to change the narrative around suicide by empowering our youth with knowledge, support, and solutions.

📍 Zion South Beach Baptist Church

📅 Wednesday, September 10, 2025

🕤 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

✨ Session Highlights:

🔸 Empowerment workshops by the SRC Child & Adolescent Team

🔸 Peer support & recognizing warning signs

🔸 Youth voices leading the conversation

Let’s stand united in hope, awareness, and action. 💛