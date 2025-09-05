World Suicide Prevention Day – Orange Alert Day Symposium 🧡
Join the Public Hospitals Authority as we come together to change the narrative around suicide by empowering our youth with knowledge, support, and solutions.
📍 Zion South Beach Baptist Church
📅 Wednesday, September 10, 2025
🕤 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
✨ Session Highlights:
🔸 Empowerment workshops by the SRC Child & Adolescent Team
🔸 Peer support & recognizing warning signs
🔸 Youth voices leading the conversation
Let’s stand united in hope, awareness, and action. 💛