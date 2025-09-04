BIS employee charged and released on bail for choking female employee at party!

Magistrate Courrt

NASSAU| And when you think the government workers are doing the People’s Business they are busy beating up and choking each other while on the job.

A Bahamas Information Services (BIS) employee Sterling Fox is now on a $1,000 bail from Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

According to court records Fox is accused of choking coworker Perinique Bethel during the work event on Fifth Terrace last month.

It is alleged that as the party got wild Fox grabbed Bethel by the neck and began choking her as she struggled to breathe. Following the physical altercation Bethel was left with injuries to the neck.

BIS last year celebrated 50 years of its Golden Jubilee after being formed via an act of Parliament in 1974 with a mandate to record for posterity the workings of Government.

Look what dey come to…Choking people and beating up women 50 years later. Ya think da Women Dem in the country gat something to say about this? WHY THE SILENCE?!

And we wonder if Fox does come to work with an ankle bracelet. Yinner better stop ya shit!

