Theo Hepburn becomes the country’s latest traffic fatality victim – SPEED WAS A FACTOR…

Traffic fatality victim Theo Hepburn.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that traffic fatality victim on Wednesday (3rd June 2026) on FireTrail Road West to be Brother Theo Hepburn.

Police confirmed Hepburn was overtaking a trailer when he lost control of his white Honda 2010 (licence plate number DA2343), and crashed into a wall on the northern side of the street. He was confirmed lifeless on scene.

According to initial reports, the incident unfolded shortly after 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a traffic collision and responded to the scene. Speed is being recorded as a factor.

Bahamas Press caution motorists to drive with due care and attention this long holiday weekend.

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