Shooting in Boyd Road area BIG Sunday kills one and injured two others!

BP does not have the name of the new victim but just his photo. Last week another Body Man 45-year-old Chino Bethel who works on the same street on Constitution Drive was gunned down outside a home in Tropical Gardens – ARE THESE INCIDENTS CONNECTED?

Homicide on Constitution Drive on Sunday June 7th, 2026.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now following a shooting of three men in the Constitution Drive area on Sunday (7th June, 2026) that has claimed the life of a young male.

We understand the men were shot (one died) and two injured following a shooting on Constitution Drive big Sunday. According to police, the victims were in a “make-shift garage” next to a residence when two gunmen approached the gate with high-powered weapons, fatally injuring one man, and leaving the two other men injured in hospital.

Now, many would already forget how another male last week, who operates a body shop in the same area, was gunned down outside his home in Tropical Gardens.

BP reported how on Tuesday June 2nd 45-year-old vehicle body man Chino Bethel was gunned down outside a home in Tropical Gardens as he arrived home. Mysteriously, Bethel’s body shop was also in the Constitution Drive area where this latest shooting on Sunday took place.

What yinner think is happening in this area? Ya think police connect these homicides as yet? Let us know.

We report yinner decide!