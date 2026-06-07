Man found dead alongside the road in Gregory Town Eleuthera is a victim of a hit and run according to police…

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NASSAU| Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a traffic fatality following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male along Queen’s Highway in Gregory Town on Sunday, 7th June 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 5:30 a.m., police were alerted by a concerned citizen who reported an unresponsive male lying on the side of the roadway.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered the body of a male on the western side of Queen’s Highway.

The deceased was dressed in blue jeans, black shorts, a white T-shirt, and white, pink, and blue Nike sneakers. Officers observed that his clothing was torn and that he had sustained injuries to the left side of his face and upper back. A vehicle mudguard was also found a short distance north of the victim’s feet.

Medical personnel examined the victim and confirmed that he exhibited no vital signs of life. He was subsequently pronounced dead by the local physician.

Investigators from the Traffic Division in New Providence later attended the scene and, following their examination, determined that the incident was the result of a traffic collision.

Police are actively seeking to identify and locate the driver involved, who left the scene. The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station or the Traffic Division. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477)