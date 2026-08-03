Latest homicide incident has claimed the life of Dexter Kerr!

Police also investigating attempted suicide incident

Fatal shooting in West Bay Street.

NASSAU Bahamas Press is reporting two men were shot in the West Bay Street in the area of Nesbitt’s Restaurant. One of the victims has died on scene. The other victim has been taken to hospital.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Dexter Kerr.

Meanwhile police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt that occurred on Sunday August 2nd at a residence on Thompson Lane, involving a 20-year-old woman.

According to the preliminary report, shortly after 10am, a woman allegedly ingested a quantity of medication with intent to harm herself.

She was transported to the hospital by her mother, where she is receiving medical care and evaluation.

We report yinner decide!