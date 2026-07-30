Minister Glover-Rolle delivers successful NexGen Young Men Mentorship Program

Minister GLOVER-ROLLE: Yesterday, I had the pleasure of attending Cohort 4 of the NextGen Male Mentorship Program, hosted by Sen. Roni Duncombe, and I couldn’t be prouder to see this incredible initiative continue to grow year after year.

There is nothing more rewarding than watching young men commit to personal growth, embrace mentorship, and emerge as confident leaders ready to make a positive impact in our country.

A special congratulations to three outstanding Golden Gates constituents – D’Marco Wells, Chosai Knowles, and Dion Walkine Jr. – on successfully completing the program. I am especially proud of Dionne Walkine Jr., who earned the prestigious Founder’s Award of Excellence. What an outstanding achievement!

Congratulations to Sen. Roni Duncombe and his entire team of mentors for investing your time, wisdom, and leadership into the next generation of Bahamian men. Your work is making a lasting difference, and I am proud to pledge my continued support of the NextGen Male Mentorship Program.

The future is bright when we invest in our young people…especially our young men. Keep leading. Keep growing. Keep making us proud.

Congratulations again to the graduates, and especially to our Golden Gates young men who represented the constituency so well.