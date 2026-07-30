PROGRESS IN MOTION – PROGRESS IN MOTION

DPM COOPER: With more than 60 miles of roads already paved across mainland Exuma—and more work currently underway—we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to improve the everyday lives of the people of Exuma and Ragged Island.

From the bridge to Little Exuma all the way to Barraterre, smoother, safer roads are making daily travel easier for residents, strengthening connections between communities, and improving access for businesses, emergency services and visitors alike.

And we’re not stopping there. Very soon, road paving will begin on the other side of the bridge in Little Exuma, extending these long-awaited improvements even further and ensuring that more communities benefit from safer, more reliable infrastructure.

This investment isn’t just about asphalt. It’s about improving quality of life, supporting economic growth, and ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the future of these islands.

The work continues.

This is what progress looks like.

#ProgressInMotion#Exuma#BuildingABetterBahamas