Traffic fatality recorded on Cat Island claiming the ñife og 51-year-old man…

Cat Island| On Wednesday, July 29th, police on Cat Island initiated an investigation into a fatal traffic accident in the settlement of Knowles, resulting in the death of a 51-year-old man.

According to the initial report, shortly after 9am, the victim’s brother contacted police to report discovering his brother’s partially decomposed body in bushes on the eastern side of a street in Knowles.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found the unresponsive man, dressed in a soiled T-shirt, with a severed left arm and injuries to his face and right side.

Nearby, approximately 48 feet north of the body, police located a heavily damaged red and black Honda motorcycle amidst debris scattered across the area.

The local medical doctor arrived at the scene and officially declared the victim deceased.

Further information indicates that the victim attended a function on Monday, July 27th, 2026, and left around 4pm, riding his motorcycle northbound.

He was not seen again until his brother discovered his body.