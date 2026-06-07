Male attempted to kill himself in Briland on Saturday!

BRILAND| Police are telling us tonight how a young man aged 27-years-old on Harbour Island attempted to take his own life. The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon.

The male had to be taken to a local Briland clinic after he ingested a chemical substance. The mother we are told witnessed the entire incident and assisted in his transportation to the clinic where he was immediately attended to and stabilized.

The male was transported to the capital where a psychiatric evaluation is underway.

BP is warning relatives with these strangely behaving family members to take these loved ones to a medical facility before a more dangerous situation develops. And don’t forget to take dem to church!

We report yinner decide!