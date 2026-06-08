FNM press conference overshadowed by Halkitis supporters

Finance Minister Hon. Michael Halkitis

By Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| A Free National Movement (FNM) press conference outside the House of Assembly this morning was overshadowed by a larger showing of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters who gathered to demonstrate their backing for Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for St. Barnabas Michael Halkitis.

The FNM staged the press conference to renew calls for Halkitis to resign following his acknowledgment that he served as president of Top Notch Builders between 2019 and 2021. The position had previously been held by Jonathon Eric Gardiner, who is currently in United States custody.

However, the opposition event drew only a small number of supporters, with a handful of party members standing behind FNM Leader Michael Pintard.

Meanwhile, a significantly larger group of PLP supporters from the St. Barnabas constituency assembled nearby to show support for Halkitis. Supporters chanted in favor of the MP and waved PLP flags as he arrived at the House of Assembly.

The FNM has argued that Halkitis should step down in light of his past role with Top Notch Builders. Halkitis has pointed out that he resigned from the company’s presidency before being appointed to Cabinet following the September 2021 general election victory of the PLP.

Supporters of the minister pointed to that timeline, noting that Halkitis left the position before assuming ministerial responsibilities.

The FNM, which suffered a decisive defeat in the May 12 general election, is seeking to prove its relevance and rebuild following the election loss.