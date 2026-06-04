Who really was da FNM Politician #1? Was it Adrian Gibson?

Michael Pintard, Adrian Gibson and Jonathan Eric Gardiner

NASSAU| Convicted drug smuggler Jonathan Gardiner’s company was subcontracted to do work for the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) when FNM MP Adrian Gibson served as its chairman, a Supreme Court jury heard today.

The subcontract was awarded to Top Notch Limited by Elite Maintenance Limited, a company that prosecutors allege is owned by Gibson, to paint tanks 1 and 2 at the Blue Hills Water Plant.

The contract, dated June 24, 2020, was shown to ASP Kelson Colebrooke, the investigating officer, by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Cordell Frazier as he completed his testimony.