Firing of Bimini Security Officer JUSTIFIED!

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NASSAU| WELL, FOLKS, we now know the “D” average has taken over the airports and the incidents which unfolded down at the Bimini Airport prove that sexting the right person in this country gives one more power than BPL!

The gal in question in this update, a bigtime FNM believed to be sexting the senior security manager, who is incharge of Security at the airports in the country, granted her total and absolute permission to insult anyone – including the leader of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas!

We at Bahamas Press have long reported how people around here have allowed their bedroom skills to qualify them for some role where their ambitions surpass their abilities.

The suspect now sacked, who we understand has a terrible attitude to start with, somehow thought that she could have insult the leader of the Commonwealth while exercising some false power against the country. And who perhaps she hoodwinked in the process? THE HEAD of Security at the airport who we understand was no where to be found when the LEADER OF THE COUNTRY TOUCHED DOWN ON BIMINI!

WHO COULD HAVE FOOLED THIS GRADE TWO SECURITY GUARD TO BELIEVE SHE COULD INSULT SEARCH DA NATION’S CHIEF?! WHAT IS DIS?

Ya know there are many, MALE AND FEMALE, in this country who believe their bedroom skills have given them more power than the real instruments of power handed down by King Charles III! And we at Bahamas Press have had to warn many strippers across the country not to ever allow their false power challenge the powers of the state!

This lil gal should have known her immediate boss could not protect her in this latest crushing dismissal. In fact, the head of security at airports cannot protect his own damn self as the guillotine is about to fall on his neck next! In fact he would have been the first to be gone then the suspect if it was this writer making the decision on this matter.

Here is some sound advice: RESPECT HIGH OFFICE! RESPECT LEADERSHIP! If you cannot, then earn your own living and sit on the side of the road and sell plantains! It is as simple as that!

Do not come in the airport with a bold plan to embarrass your most senior boss. Cause, if you “F***” around, you will FIND OUT the hard way!

We report yinner decide!