Sandals owner family has resolved their differences and has released a statement via Lawfirm LennoxPaton in The Bahamas

Sandals late owner Gordon Butch Stewart

The family of late Jamaican business and tourism mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart have announced that they have resolved their differences and are looking forward to the continued development and success of his legacy.

The family made the announcement in a joint press release issued through the law firm LennoxPaton in The Bahamas.

Following is the full text of the release: The family of The Hon Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ, the founder of the Sandals & Beaches Group, are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences that arose following Butch’s death in January 2021.

The family look forward to moving on with their lives and are excited by the continued development and success of Butch’s abiding legacy, the Sandals & Beaches Group.

Butch Stuart died on January 4, 2021, at the age of 79, following a brief illness, leaving behind an immense legacy in the Caribbean travel and business.