31-year-old Eddie Lexion caught and sentenced with forged voter’s card and driver’s licence

Illegal Foreign National gets one year for having a fake voter’s card and one year for lying to the NIB worker

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to having a forged voter’s card and driver’s licence.

31-year-old Eddie Lexion pleaded guilty to possession of forged documents at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

The court heard Lexion presented the bogus documents to a manager at the National Insurance Board on May 20.

The Bacardi Road resident was charged with two counts of possession of a forged document and one count of uttering a forged document.

He was sentenced to eight months for having the fake license, one year for having a fake voter’s card and one year for lying to the NIB worker.

The sentences will run concurrently, so he will spend a total of one year in prison.

Lexion will then be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.