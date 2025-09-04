31-year-old Eddie Lexion caught and sentenced with forged voter’s card and driver’s licence

Illegal Foreign National gets one year for having a fake voter’s card and one year for lying to the NIB worker
NASSAU| A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to having a forged voter’s card and driver’s licence.
31-year-old Eddie Lexion pleaded guilty to possession of forged documents at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.
The court heard Lexion presented the bogus documents to a manager at the National Insurance Board on May 20.
The Bacardi Road resident was charged with two counts of possession of a forged document and one count of uttering a forged document.
He was sentenced to eight months for having the fake license, one year for having a fake voter’s card and one year for lying to the NIB worker.
The sentences will run concurrently, so he will spend a total of one year in prison.
Lexion will then be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.