𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚; 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗦

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident on Shirley Street that left two teenage girls and a young man injured during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after three individuals arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators subsequently interviewed the 20-year-old male victim, who recounted the events leading up to the shooting.

The man reportedly told police that he, accompanied by the mother of his child and her sister, had travelled to the Okra Hill area to collect his sister after she had allegedly been assaulted by her boyfriend.

In an effort to avoid further confrontation, the man said he parked a short distance away and waited for his sister to walk to the vehicle.

However, as the young woman made her way toward the vehicle, a group of men allegedly directed abusive language toward her. She reportedly entered the vehicle without incident, and the group departed the area.

Police say that as the occupants travelled west along Shirley Street, two men riding a motorcycle allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire, discharging several shots in their direction.

Fearing for their safety, the driver reportedly struck the motorcycle with his vehicle, causing both riders to fall to the ground. The occupants of the vehicle then continued to their residence before seeking medical treatment at the hospital.

The victims were later identified as two juvenile females, aged 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old male.

According to police, the 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, while the 17-year-old sustained injuries to her left forearm. The adult male received a graze wound to his right ear.

The 16-year-old girl and the 20-year-old male have since been treated and discharged from hospital. The 17-year-old remains hospitalized in stable condition, with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Ya think these teens ga go back to the boyfriend for sleepover? WE GA SEE!