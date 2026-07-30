Government Monitoring BPL Restoration Efforts Following Island-Wide Outage

The Government is working directly with Bahamas Power and Light following a suspected underground cable fault and explosion at the Blue Hill Power Station, which caused an island-wide power outage across New Providence.

Power has now been restored to approximately 50% of the island, and all engines are back up and running. BPL teams are working to safely bring the remaining areas online as they calibrate the system.

We understand how disruptive and frustrating these outages are, especially in this heat. The Government remains in close contact with BPL and is actively tracking the restoration effort.

We will provide further updates as work continues.