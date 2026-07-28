Fishing Hole Road Bridge, Grand Bahama

Fishing Hole Road in Grand Bahamas

The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting the condition of certain concrete elements of the Fishing Hole Road Bridge in Grand Bahama.

Public safety remains the Ministry’s highest priority. The matter has already been referred to the Ministry’s engineering team for immediate assessment.

The Ministry wishes to assure the public that the bridge has not lost its structural integrity and remains safe for continued use. The conditions shown in the video are limited to localized concrete spalling and do not affect the bridge’s overall structural performance.

A comprehensive engineering inspection has been scheduled to complete a full structural assessment. Any deficiencies identified will be addressed as part of the Ministry’s ongoing bridge maintenance programme.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the bridge closely and will provide updates as necessary. Normal traffic operations remain unaffected.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs.