Region looks to find solutions to curb high incidence of heart disease

Dr. Michael Darville

NASSAU, The Bahamas — At the recently held 38th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Cardiac Society (CCS), at Atlantis Resort, the Bahamas renewed its commitment to curbing the high incidence of heart disease and associated non-communicable diseases.

Both Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Michael Darville, and Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, who addressed the opening night of the conference, a second time held in The Bahamas — made this pledge.

Staged by the Caribbean Cardiac Society, the 38th Annual Conference was held July 22-25, 2026 under the theme, ‘Innovation, Intelligence, Imaging, Interventions & Inclusivity.’

Members, attendees, presenters and other collaborators represented the Caribbean, Latin America, USA, Canada, the EU, the UK and elsewhere.

Dr. Conville Brown, a renowned Bahamian specialist in Internal Medicine and Cardiology, served as chair of the conference which focused on practical strategies to curb the high incidences of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NDC). Participants also shared new techniques, lessons learnt and best practices

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Darville shared that The Bahamas in conjunction with PAHO, conducted a STEPS survey and found some “interesting things” about the Bahamian population.

“In the Caribbean, The Bahamas has the highest incidence of cardiovascular disease, the fourth highest incidence of obesity in the world, and the highest incidence of many other non-communicable diseases,” he said.

Dr. Darville then encouraged participants to address the necessary tools for lifestyle modifications, and the necessity for the region to focus on the issue of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Prime Minister Davis also underscored the importance of the conference against the backdrop of heart disease and associated illnesses.

“What began as a meeting for specialists has grown into one of the region’s most important forums for education, research, and professional exchange. It reminds us that while our nations may be separated by water, we remain united by purpose: to build healthier Caribbean communities,” he said.

Also acknowledging that cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death throughout the region, the prime minister said that addressing it demands a strong healthcare system, as well as the partnerships that allow knowledge and medical innovation to move freely across borders.

“And it is that framework that guides our work here in The Bahamas.

“Our vision for healthcare has been straightforward – it must be accessible, equitable, modern, and centered on people,” he said.

The prime minister commended the work by Dr. Brown, who has dedicated more than three decades of service to the Caribbean Cardiac Society.

“As one of its earliest members, its first Bahamian representative, a former President, and now Conference Chair for the fifth time, he has played a defining role in strengthening cardiovascular collaboration throughout the Caribbean while ensuring that The Bahamas remains an active and valued partner in that mission,” the prime minister said.

The Caribbean Cardiac Society is known as the main regional cardiovascular body. It remains dedicated to raising awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD) as the leading cause of death in the Caribbean; and to ensure that CVD professionals across the region are equipped to manage rising CVD rates.