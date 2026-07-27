Man struck and killed on Cowpen Road early Monday morning becoming the latest fatality victim…

NASSAU| Another traffic fatality has claimed the life of a 52-year-old male early Monday morning. According to the preliminary report, shortly after 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a traffic accident on Cowpen Road, where they found an unconscious male pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel were at the scene rendering assistance before the victim was transported to the hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking north along an unnamed street off Cowpen Road when he was struck by a white van.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision.At approximately 12:30 p.m., a female driver presented herself to the Carmichael Road Police Station and reported that she was involved in the accident

Police are continuing to investigate this matter.