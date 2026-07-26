Shooting of Lavardo ‘Vardo’ Moss in Yellow Elder last Tuesday was NOT A MURDER incident!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has an update following that fatal shooting incident in Yellow Elder which claimed the life of 49-year-old Lavardo ‘Vardo’ Moss.

Detectives now tell us Moss was cleaning an “UNLICENSED” handgun when the weapon went off striking him to the head and fatally killing him. He was not shot by anyone.

Police did say they found the victim (Moss) inside a black Ford truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his face. They failed to say how a weapon was in his truck at the time of the incident.

Additionally there was no CCTV footage of anyone entering or leaving the area.

So the question now is what was Moss doing with an unlicensed weapon? And why was he cleaning it?

We ga report and let yinner decide!