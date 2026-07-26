Channon Broniva Beth Sands passes at 53…

Channon Bronica Beth Sands, 53

We learned today of the passing of Channon Bronica Beth Sands of Pinto Close, Regency Park, New Providence, Bahamas. died on Monday June 29th, 2026.

She was laid to rest on Saturday 25th July 2026 at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Highbury Park. Condolences to her family including; brothers: Charles Clinton, Chandler Bromfield Troy and Charlton Tregglon; aunts: Eleanor Rolle, Elizabeth Gibson, Majorie Thompson and Rita Spriggs; uncles: Charles Rolle and George Munroe; nieces: Crystal, Charltonise and Cymphony; nephew: Clinton Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.