Bahamas Welcomes World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Acting PM Chester Cooper and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — On the heels of a record eight million tourist arrivals, The Bahamas welcomed the world’s largest cruise ship – the ‘Icon of the Seas’ to its shores — in all its majestic glory.



The ship, built at an estimated $2 billion by Royal Caribbean International (RCI) docked at Nassau Cruise Port facility on Thursday, January 18, 2024.



Icon of the Seas is RCI’s first ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). It can carry 2,350 crew and 5,620 guests.

On hand to greet the ship was the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, tourism officials, and other high-level officials. He underscored the importance of the relationship between RCI and The Bahamas.



“This is magnificent for The Bahamas, it’s a great day for Royal Caribbean, but also a magnificent day for Nassau Cruise Port and The Bahamas,” Mr Cooper said.



He added: “The largest cruise ship in the world, in making its inaugural voyage here to The Bahamas, on the verge of greatness for 2024 — the numbers are expected to be magnificent coming from RCI, but also from the entire industry.



“We’re looking forward to another banner year, and we are appreciative and grateful for the partnership we have with RCI, not just in bringing tourists to The Bahamas, but in all facets of our community, contributing actively to culture, the advancement of youth and the creative industries.” According to Mr Cooper, this is a great partnership between the country and cruise liner going back some 50-plus years.



The ship has 20 decks, 2,805 staterooms, seven pools, nine whirlpools, six waterslides, and 20 dining options. It is expected to bring approximately 15,000 tourists during its twice-weekly port into Nassau Harbour. The ship’s itinerary will take it to Perfect Day at Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island destination in The Berry Islands, The Bahamas, and eastern and western Caribbean ports.

Icon of the Seas – World’s Largest Ship.