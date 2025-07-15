Plans of a protest shutdown – OPPOSITION CIRCULATES ANOTHER LIE!

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United Haitian and Bahamian Association (UHAB) has “unequivocally” denyed any role in plans for widespread protests next month, as tensions flare over a circulating statement urging Haitians to stage mass demonstrations and work stoppages in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera and Andros.

In a statement published online, United Association of Haitians Living in The Bahamas, also referring to itself as UHAB, has called for a National Day of Peaceful Resistance on August 2. The document demands an end to alleged discriminatory immigration raids and demolitions, and threatens road blockages and a one-day boycott to “show our value to this nation.”

But Michael Telairin, the newly elected president of UHAB, said his organization has no connection whatsoever to the protest plans — and condemned the use of UHAB’s name to push an agenda they have not sanctioned.

“That claim, or whomever is trying to set that stage, has nothing to do with [the] United Haitian and Bahamian Union of the Bahamas, that I am a part of, or that the former president is a part of, or any of our executive team is a part of.”

The protest statement, which has been widely shared online, paints a picture of frustration and defiance within the Haitian community, stating: “For too long, our community has faced discrimination, fear, and silence… UHAB is calling for a National Day of Peaceful Resistance on Saturday, August 2, 2025.”

Planned actions listed include a mass assembly at the Lynden Pindling International Airport’s U.S. Departures Terminal, roadblocks in several cities, and a work stoppage intended to demonstrate the Haitian community’s economic impact.

Telairin warned the public not to be misled by false communications, stressing that only messages issued directly from his office reflect the official stance of his organization.

“I know that we are living in a digital world now, and AI can be manipulated and can go against whatever a person is doing or saying,” he said. “However, as part of this organisation as the president, we tend to do everything possible to ensure that whatever information is being sent out is coming directly from me or from my desk. So no one else has that privilege, or that authority to send out information on my behalf or the organisation’s behalf.”

He apologized to Bahamians and the Haitian community alike for the confusion and potential tension caused by the circulating protest announcement.

“I want to apologise to the public at large, because I know we are in a season where everyone would try to find something to add fire or flame to what is taking place,” he said. “In this political climate, UHAB is not even part of that, and will not be a part of the rhetoric or the foolishness that persons are trying to gear or add to cause more friction in our community.”

Telairin made it clear that his UHAB stands firmly apart from any such efforts, reiterating that the organization “will not be involved in any rhetoric or actions that create further division in the community.”