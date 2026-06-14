RBDF Recovers 12 Suspected Bales of Hydroponic Marijuana Near Fresh Creek, Andros

ANDROS| On Sunday, 14 June 2026, at approximately 1141 hours, RBDF interceptor P-51 recovered 12 jettisoned suspected bales of hydroponic marijuana while conducting routine patrol, boarding, and search operations in the general vicinity of Fresh Creek, Andros.

The suspected narcotics consisted of 12 crocus sacks containing 146 packages, with a total weight of approximately 359 pounds and an estimated street value of $718,000.00.

P-51 brought the suspected narcotics alongside HMBS Coral Harbour at approximately 1720 hours, where they were handed over to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drug Enforcement Unit. Investigations remain ongoing.

This represents the second drug recovery by the RBDF within the last two months. On Sunday, 4 May 2026, the RBDF interdicted 66 bales of suspected hydroponic marijuana, weighing approximately 2,576 pounds, with an estimated street value of $6.4 million.

Under the leadership of Commander Defence Force, Commodore Floyd P. Moxey, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to optimize excellence by bridging generations and embracing modernization. As such, the RBDF remains focused on intelligence-driven patrols, maritime security operations, and continued coordination with local and international partners, including the *Drug Enforcement Unit, United States Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Agency, US Partners,* Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), in safeguarding the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.