Johnathan Eric “Player” Gardiner comes from a family of longstanding FNM supporters who made Hubert Alexander Ingraham Prime Minister!

Gardiner could be back in the Bahamas soon with NO CASE TO ANSWER!

Johnathan Eric “Player” Gardiner could soon be back in Nassau – HE IS PRESENTLY IN ICE CUSTODY!

NASSAU| The deranged occupants of the FNM one month later are punchdrunk following a massive cut-you-know-what we want to say by the Davis PLP Tsunami Machine and one month later FNMs are losing it.

The new nutcase of the Parliament appears to be the MP for Long Island who we at Bahamas Press thought had been retired in the Public Interest.

We do not intend to make Andre Rollins a serious contender for the FNM leadership, but we hope and PRAY he breaks up the Party for his PAPA!

For one months now the WUTLESS GUTLESS media in the Bahamas, along with the deranged occupants of the FNM led by Michael Pintard, have gone stupid on the US detention of one Jonathan Eric “Plyaer” Gardiner who served some 18 years in the United States for drugs and somehow is back in their hands once again following a downed aircraft which mysteriously drifted into US waters thanks to Ian Nixon the pilot. Nixon has not flown an aircraft since the incident and we wonder why?

Unknown to those deranged occupants of the FNM and their lapdogs in the media, Gardiner just might be coming back home soon. Nothing appears solid on the man who spent time already in the US and, well, we ga have some advice for yinner when that decision to return “Player” back to the country happens. AVOID HIM LIKE THE EBOLA VIRUS!

But what is most interesting in this saga is how the FNM threw one of their own under the bus and rolled over him a couple times.

And here is the puzzle in this whole saga which is missing. Gardiner is from the prominent FNM family. His late sister (SAME MAH AND PAH) is the late Synida Gardiner-Dorsett, former Secretary General of the BPSU. She was also the Chair for the FNM Yamacraw Association when Janet Bostwick served as the MP before being retired in the constituency.

Then Eric “Player” Gardiner’s brother was former ASP and Head of the RBPF Reserves Richard Gardiner. Now with this family being prominent members of the Free National Movement and contributors to the election of three time Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Ingraham, how is it the current FNM leadership continues to attack after attacking a man who has already served his time in the US and comes from the belly of the FNM?

Mind you it was no surprise to us at BP when we heard that a senior FNM MP in the top brass of the Opposition Party collected a JUICY $70,000 donation from Eric Gardiner in a failed campaign bid. And we were further not surprised by the facts how then WSc Chairman Adrian Gibson (who himself is facing jail) awarded Gardiner’s contracts when the Minnis Government sat in power.

What has shocked us is the fact how distant the sitting deranged occupants of the FNM are destroying daily their own KING MAKERS (THE GARDINERS) and how they have disconnected from their own!

Last week again the Long Island MP and The Nassau Guardian dragged into the debate K. Peter Turnquest who was the subject of two court matters in the United States and in the Supreme Court of the Bahamas back in 2020 when calls for his resignation got loud and he subsequently resigned as Deputy Leader making way for Desmond Bannister to warm the chair.

But here is the point: whether it’s Jonathan Eric “Player” Gardiner or former Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, why would the deranged occupants of the FNM led by Michael Pintard continue to go down the road and embarrass and shame his own supporters and their family who once gave the FNM a hand up to power. Ya know we at BP ga have to sit down and study this stupid suicidal strategy by those in the FNM.

It is no wonder the bottom floor of the FNM support base has collapsed and only a few continue to follow it today. And the evidence from the last General Elections proves that the Party now led by deranged occupants will further see a decline in support for many more years to come.

Remember now, yinner heard that on Bahamas Press first!

We report yinner decide!