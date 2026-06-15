Sr. Vernice Wilson OSB Passes (1931-2026)

Sister Vernice Wilson, OSB

STATEMENT: We join the Benedictine Community of St. Martin’s Monastery in commending to the Lord Sister Vernice Wilson, OSB, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Sister Vernice devoted her life to Catholic education, religious formation, and missionary service throughout The Bahamas. A Benedictine Sister for nearly six decades, she taught generations of students at St. Joseph, St. Bede’s, Holy Name School in Bimini, and St. Vincent de Paul in Grand Bahama.

She was instrumental in youth development through the Brownies and Guides movement and is credited with forming the first Brownie troop in Bimini.

Following her retirement in 2002, Sister Vernice continued serving through her ministry at Saint Martin Monastery and by helping to establish the RCIC program at St. Francis Parish.

Her deep faith, humility, dedication to prayer, and commitment to nurturing young people left a lasting impact on countless lives.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace.

1947 – Received First Holy Communion and embraced the Catholic faith

1967 – Professed First Vows as a Benedictine Sister

1972 – Made Final Profession of Vows

Nearly 60 years of religious life and service

Educator, missionary, youth mentor, and faithful servant of the Church in The Bahamas.