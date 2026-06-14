Four Bahamians honoured by His Majesty King Charles III in Birthday Honours in London this weekend…

King Charles III at Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on Saturday.

NASSAU| Four Bahamians are being honoured as KING CHARLES III celebrated his birthday with the traditional Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on Saturday June 13th.

BP has now the names of those four Bahamians being honoured in this year’s celebrations.

They are: Eulease Cythia Beneby who will be honoured with the Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work in Education.

Medalists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) will be awarded to Rev’d Benjamin Edward Pratt for his work in the area of Religion.

Receiving the King’s Police Medal (KPM will be Deputy Commissioner Kirkwood Jeremy Andrews DCP of the RBPF and Deputy Commissioner Ashley Anthony Rolle DCP of the RBPF.

While his actual birth date is November 14, the UK monarch traditionally celebrates an official birthday in the summer to guarantee better weather for outdoor festivities.

Bahamas Press sends our best wishes and congratulations to all the recipients.

We report yinner decide!