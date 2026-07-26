Board Appointments announced by the Davis Government

The Government of The Bahamas has announced its appointments to National Boards and Committees, bringing together experienced professionals, industry leaders, and community voices to help shape the country’s future.

From economic development and education to healthcare, national security, and public service, these appointments represent another step toward stronger governance, renewed leadership, and continued national progress.

The decisions made around these tables today will help shape the Bahamas of tomorrow.

View the complete official list of appointments here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MPzfKBi_J2BYRZRn4SnsP00A9D5eK-ey/view?usp=drivesdk