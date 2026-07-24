Immigration Officer Charged with Stealing from Kelly’s Home Centre?

Immigration Officer Juan Gibson

NASSAU| Popular Home Centre Kellys has had enough of stealing and they have filed a complaint of alleged stealing against a Immigration Officer.

Bahamas Press is learning 39-year-old Immigration Officer Juan Gibson has been charged on alleged stealing charges at the store.

The incident came before Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville and the charge sheet claims Gibson on July 21st is accused of stealing three sheets and a can of lysol from Kelly’s Home Centre leaving; with the accused leaving the store without paying.

Gibson claims “it wasn’t me” denying the claims which are now before the courts. He forgets there in Kelly’s there is something called “CAMERA” and CCTV inside and outside the store. But we ga see if that was really him or a hologram.

He accepted bail conditions at $1,000, and we wonder if the Immigration Officer will be fitted like everyone else with an ankle bracelet?

He returns to court in September and perhaps by that time he will join the DARK SUITED LODGE to make sure the matter vanishes. WE GA FOLLOW THIS!

We report yinner decide!