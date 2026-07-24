Another man electronically monitored shot dead last evening in Kemp Road Community!

Police say they need yinner help – but they are monitoring killed bail victims!

Live scenes last evening where a 23-year-old man by the street name “Birdo” was shot and killed.

NASSAU| A 23-year-old man by the street name Robertho Clairvius aka “Birdo” was fatally shot multiple times while walking in the Kemp Road community last night. He becomes the 45th homicide victim for the year.

According to the preliminary report, police received a call shortly after 10 p.m. about a shooting in the Lyon Road area. Officers from the Mobile Division arrived at the scene and found the victim unresponsive in nearby bushes. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, long black pants, and black tennis shoes, and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police stated that the victim had recently left a business on Lyon Road and was walking north when approached by an unknown individual or individuals in a black, Japanese-model vehicle who opened fire.

Now police say they need your help in identifying his killer (s). Well, what detectives should have said was that the victim was electronically monitored! That is key because it means they have the power and intel to know who he was talking with last, where he went. Who he met and where he was exactly at the time of his killing.

Secondly the Kemp Road community has a network of CCTV cameras to examine and track exactly which direction that vehicle the killer (s) drove (in and out of the area).

Also, because “Birdo” was just released on bail for murder, officers should know who would want him dead! They knew of his release and tracked him!

And “Birdo” is not the only victim of these circumstances. On Wednesday police discovered Andrew Sears Jr dead in bushes on Madam Dau’s Cay in Barretarre, Exuma. He too was on bail and electronically monitored. No one needs to possess a Harvard Law degree to see what is unfolding around here.

The same happened to 50-year-old murder accused Omar Miller. He was shot dead in his vehicle on Cowpen Road outside a residence on last Saturday afternoon.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 26, 2022, “Birdo” who was 18 at the time, robbed Keithrovan Butler of $1,440 while armed with a machine gun.

Nine days later, on October 5, 2022, prosecutors alleged he fatally shot Arlington “Quack” Stubbs and wounded a juvenile girl during a shooting at Apache Alley, off Kemp Road.

Some advice: Police know more than they are saying about all these victims this week, and we believe people incarcerated for serious offenses should know by now getting bail is a sure and certain death sentence around here. A word to the wise is sufficient.

We ga report and let yinner decide!