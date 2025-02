Mr Durward Stuart

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of wartime general Mr Durward Stuart. The career Road Traffic employee up to the tine of his retirement passed away in hospital earlier this afternoon. He suffered a heart attack.

STUART was a strong PLP General for Philip Bethel in Eleuthera delivering victory after victory for the longserving former Cabinet Minister. Today we at BP mourn his passing and offer our deep condolences to his wife and family.

May he rest in peace.