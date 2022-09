A terrible accident on Grand Bahama Island has claimed the life of Young Jamar McPhee Jr.

Lil JJ

Freeport| Bahamas Press is now confirming a male child is the victim in that Traffic Fatality on Grand Bahama around 6pm this afternoon.

The child was a passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Cube which collided with a dark Honda on East Sunrise and Churchill Frive Freeport Grand Bahama.

Police say this is the second Fatality on the island for the year.

