Cougar delivered her 20-year-old toyboy lover in ICU!

File photo

NASSAU| A cougar lost her cool on a young boy, which landed him in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital last evening.

BP is learning a big nasty row between a 40-something-year-old woman and her young 20-year-old lover went to a new level when the cougar hooked and dragged the young man with her vehicle for yards.

The young lover was dragged for a couple of minutes before being unhooked and suffered multiple injuries to the face, arms, and legs along with many many broken bones about his body.

BP was shocked to hear how the cougar did her boylover and wondered what could he do to have caused this violence.

Family members of the victim are furious and have filed a complaint following the incident; sharing that the woman was going with the young boy for a bit.

What could have possessed the cougar to destroy her cub like this?

But we ga report and let yinner decide!