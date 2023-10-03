Department of Information Technology employee Calson Pinder heads to jail after he pleaded to weapons possession…

File photo

NASSAU| Calson Pinder, an employee in the Department of Information Technology inside the Office of the Prime Minister, pleaded guilty today in his illegal weapons case.

Pinder was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after he was found with an illegal arsenal of eight firearms and 979 rounds of ammunition.

Excellent police intelligence tracked down the weapons at

Pinder’s apartment on Bradley Street in Sunset Park on September 28.

His explanation to the court was that he found the weapons on the property of a deceased friend in Andros.

How the

arsenal of weapons was moved from Andros into Bradley Street speaks volumes about the weapons business in the Bahamas. Another set of questions BP has is this: How did that friend die? Why did Pinder move the weapons and not report his find to the police? What is the state in the US where these lethal weapons are registered and were any of the guns used in any recent murders in the country?!

Another question is this: Who cleared Pinder to be employed in the most secure building in the country!? THIS IS SERIOUS!

A 13-year-old boy and 33-year-old Cordario Lewis were also charged in the matter. They lived with Pinder.

Pinder told the court the pair had nothing to do with the weapons. However, they were both granted a

$2,500 bail each and ordered to return to court on October 25 to discover if prosecutors are prepared to proceed with a case again them

We report yinner decide!