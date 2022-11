HE Dr Ellison Greenslade and Mrs Greensalde.

LONDON, England| A farewell reception at the Mayfair Hotel for His Excellency Ellison Greenslade amd wife, Bahamas High Commissioner to Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

High Commissioner Greenslade has been appointed by The Government of The Bahamas as the new Ambassador to South Africa and other important African States. He takes up his new post on December 1st.