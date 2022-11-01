GREEDY PHARMACIES WANT PM DAVIS TO SUPPORT THEIR HIGH PRICES ON PEOPLE – PM HAS REJECTED THEIR ATTEMPTS TO FLEECE BAHAMIANS!

Pharmacy representatives outside OPM this morning.

NASSAU| Greedy Pharmacies have decided to close their doors following the Davis Government forced price controls on inflated items across the country.

The decision to protect consumers particularly the poor and vulnerable has set war with the greedy merchant class in the country.

Stores have racked up some 100% markup on items with little to no justification for their pricing schemes.

The Pharm Association made a collective decision to shut down, we can not imagine the horrifying life-threatening risk this can pose to someone who was not able to fill a prescription.

This is a pure form of sociopathic greed! Our people do not need to be subject to this cruelty if we can support the comprehensive socialization of medication. #greedknowsnobounds

