King Charles announces Periciles Maillis, Neko Grant and Leamound Deleveaux in Birthday Honours 2023…

Periciles Maillis, Neko Grant and Leamound Deleveaux

London | Buckingham Palace has released the names of Bahamians set to receive honours for the King’s Birthday 2023.

Bahamas Press is the first media selected to update the Bahamian people on this fitting occasion of the country’s 50th anniversary.

We at BP have not yet been advised if KING CHARLES III will land in The Bahamas for the 50th events, but we know the celebrations will be grand! And we will keep our eyes and ears open when and report to yinner first when a final decision is made.

The honourees announced today are as follows;

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE Companion (CMG)

Warren Logan Rolle. For services to the Public.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)Neko Grant. For services to Politics.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Austin Bernard Davis. For services to the Community.

Periciles Maillis. For services to the Environment.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Andrea Elizabeth Eyvonne Archer. For services to the Public.

Thomas Maitland Cates. For services to the Community.

Colin Higgs. For services to the Public.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Bonnie Basden. For services to Sport.

Clayton Curtis. For services to Culture.

Edison Alric Dames. For services to Culture.

Frederick Kendal Taylor. For services to Sport.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Leamond Deleveaux. Deputy Commissioner of Police, The Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Bahamas Press congratulates all recipients.

GOD SAVE THE KING!

