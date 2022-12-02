Late pay for Bahamasair employees

File Photo

Hundreds of Bahamasair employees could have a miserable weekend after learning their salary for the December 2 pay period won’t be deposited to their bank accounts on time.

Salary payments could be delayed by three days due to major adjustments to the airline’s payroll.

In a memo to staff, dated December 1, the Human Resources Department warned employees that their salaries for the December 2 pay period would probably not make it to their respective banking institutions until Monday.

Management stressed there is not a cash shortage but they are working expeditiously to pay employees in the shortest time possible without making a mess of payroll.

The Gallery understands the delay is the result of a new industrial agreement

Bahamasair signed with the Airport, Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) following a contentious back and forth between the union and staff who accused union leaders of failing to listen to their concerns or consult members on negotiations with executive management.

The prolonged back and forth led to the delayed signing of the industrial agreement.

Consequently, HR is now scrambling to adjust employees’ salaries, in accordance with the new agreement.

In October, hundreds of passengers were seriously inconvenienced when 80% of Bahamasair’s rostered flight attendants called in sick, prompting the airline to cancel flights. Flight attendants were said to be fed up with the union which ignored their calls for consultation.

Bahamasair and the AAAWU signed a new multi-million dollar agreement in early November.

