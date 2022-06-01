Marvin Pinder, Clayton Fernander and Bishops Delton Fernander, Walter Hanchell and Lawrence Rolle gets Queen honours…

Bishops Walter Hanchell, Delton Fernander Lawrence Rolle.

NASSAU| The Davis Government has invited The Queen to bestow honour in this year’s Platimun Jubilee.

Today 18 Bahamians were name by The Queen. Some included former politician Mr. MARVIN Pinder for his contributions in business and politics.

Also recognized for their work in religion and community service were Bishops Delton Fernander, Walter Hanchell, and Lawrence Rolle.

The Queen’s Police Medal was awarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

A full list of those honoured by the Queen are listed below.