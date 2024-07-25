Minister Myles Laroda mourns the loss of his son

Marcian Laroda

By thegallery242.com

NASSAU| The son of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Myles Laroda has died at age 40.

Marcian Laroda passed away at his home on Soldier Road on Saturday.

Laroda was remembered as a beloved family member. He leaves behind his father, grandmothers, sister and his brothers.

Minister Laroda, who began his political career in the 2021 General Election, has garnered respect as a newcomer to frontline politics.

His recent loss has drawn expressions of sympathy from colleagues, constituents, and the broader community.