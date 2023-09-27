MINISTRY OF HEALTH & WELLNESS EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF THE HONOURABLE OBEDIAH WILCHCOMBE

STATEMENT| It is with sadness and a heavy heart thatIextendcondolences on behalf of the Ministry of Health & Wellness to the Wilchcombe family and by extension the residents of West End and Bimini on the passing of Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting and my Cabinet colleague, the Honorable Obediah Wilchcombe.

His contributions to our nation and his passion for the welfare and advancement of our people were truly valued and worthy of emulation. He was a great orator, historian for both Bahamian and Progressive Liberal Party history, he was a leader in the world of journalism and a consummate politician. Obie’s presence in Cabinet and in the House of Assembly will be sorely missed as he always added a depth of knowledge and the voice of experience to these forums.

Obie Wilchcombe had a spirit of excellence and the willingness to function in any capacity needed to help support the growth of individuals and the greater Bahamian collective. I wish to extend gratitude to the Emergency Medical Services, doctors, and health team involved in trying to tend to our son of the soil.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health & Wellness, our thoughts and prayers are with Obie’s family, friends, and constituents. May they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on for generations in this great Bahamaland.